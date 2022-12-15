The embattled Enugu senator, Ike Ekweremadu, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would know his fate on his application that sought an order to set aside the interim forfeiture of his landed properties on January 25, 2023.

The properties were linked to him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the order was given on November 4.

On Thursday, December 15, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the federal high in Abuja, after Adegboyega Awomolo appeared for Ekweremadu and Sylvanus Tahir, appeared for the EFCC, The Nation reported.

The due argued for and against the application.

