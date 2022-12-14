The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) Anambra state command has uncovered a diabolic perpetrated by three men

It was gathered that these three men lured a tricycle driver to their house and began to molest him

The police said the act was an attempt to use the tricycle driver for a money ritual as one of the suspects is already behind bars for interrogation

Anambra, Awka - The Anambra state police command has confirmed that three men molested a Keke driver in Akwa, the state capital.

As reported by the DailyTrust Newspaper, the daredevil incident transpired on Monday, December 12 with police confirming the arrest of one suspect.

Police spokesperson reacts to incident

DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, the Anambra police command spokesperson while reacting to the incident said the case has been moved to the Central Police Station (CPS), where the report was made to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

Ikenga said:

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered the transfer of the case to state CID for a discretion investigation. Preliminary information showed that the suspect hired the victim who is a tricycle rider and lured him into a room before having carnal knowledge of him.

“Meanwhile, the result from the doctor’s report showed that there was pen*tration into his an*s, but the arrested suspect has denied it."

A source revealed that all three of the suspects had requested the services of the Keke driver and he was lured to their house where all three of the suspects took turns violating him.

Meanwhile, the police command spokesperson, Ikenga revealed that investigations have commenced and further details would be made public in a matter of days.

