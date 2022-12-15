Labour Party in Lagos state have disowned the embattled national publicity Secretary of the party, Abayomi Arabambi

Also, they party affirmed their support, Barr Julius Abure and other members of the party’s national working committee

According to them, they have confidence in him and his team to lead the party to victory come 2023, calling on Arabambi to stop trying to distract the party

Arabambi Abayomi, the suspended national publicity secretary of the Labour party (LP) has landed in another trouble.

This time around, the Lagos state executive members, candidates and stakeholders of the party disowned him.

Also, they reaffirmed their vote of confidence on the national chairman of the party, Barr Julius Abure and other members of the party’s national working committee.

Labour Party in Lagos state disowns Abayomi Arabambi. Photo credit: Sola Adeola

This was disclosed in a s statement signed by secretary of the Labour Party in Lagos state, Chief Sam Okpala.

The statement read in part:

“The former national publicity secretary, Arabambi Abayomi, being from the Southwest, was initially charged by the party’s national secretariat of Labour Party led by the national chairman Dr. (Barr) Julius Abure to ensure that the party’s candidates for Senate and house of representatives positions are listed in INEC portal for the forthcoming general elections in 2023.”

“The party did this to allow Arabambi prove his critics wrong that he was/is an agent of the ruling APC to sabotage the labour party in the southwest zone in general and Lagos State in particular as was being suspected at the time."

