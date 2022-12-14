Dayo Israel, the national youth leader of the APC, has been seen in a video going viral where he is sharing some naira notes with some Almajiris and street hawkers

The APC stalwart while trying to identify with the children and relate with them, spoke in English as he asked one of them what he sells

The development happened in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara, one of the bandits ridden states in the northwest

Gusau, Zamfara - The All Progressives Congress (APC) national youth leader, Dayo Israel, has been caught in a viral video sharing N200 notes to Almajiri students and hawkers.

According to Leadership Newspaper, the situation happened in Gusau, Zamfara state capital on Tuesday night, December 13.

The video was captioned:

"APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, sharing N200 notes to Almajiris and street hawkers in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, on Tuesday night."

What Tinubu has said about Almajiri system in northern Nigeria

The development is coming up at a time political parties, including the APC, are campaigning ahead of the 2023 general election.

The issue of Almajiris is one of the most discussed topics taking the centre of discourse in northern Nigeria.

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC had also promised to reform the Almajiri system and improve the lives of the affected children.

The former Lagos state governor made the promise in Bauchi state during his address at the flag-off of the Kolmani Integrated Development Project.

Also, Zamfara state is one of the worst-hit northwest states when it comes to banditry activities in the northern region.

According to Global Journals, banditry started in Zamfara as far back as 2009 and became out of control in 2011 after the general election.

