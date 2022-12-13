Femi Fani-Kayode, one of the spokespersons of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council (PCC), has said that Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party, has been kind and generous to Christians over time.

In a Twitter space Fani-Kayode, popularly known as FFK, shared on his Twitter page, the former minister said Tinubu gave land to The Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG) and Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministry (MFM) to build their churches on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

FFK said Tinubu gave some portion of the church lands to the religious organisation while defending the ruling party's Muslim-Muslim Ticket in the 2023 election.

The APC had been criticized for presenting the same faith ticket in the 2023 presidential election.

The criticism became heated when Tinubu announced Kashim Shettima, a fellow Muslim and former governor of Borno state as his running mate.

Both Bola Tinubu, APC and stakeholders of the party have defended the choice of a Muslim-Muslim ticket since the emergence of Shettima as Tinubu's running mate.

In defending his choice, Tinubu told the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that he did not Islamize his home, adding that there is no way he would Islamize Nigeria, citing that his wife is a senior pastor at the RCCG.

This position was re-echoed by FFK during the interview.

Listen to the interview here:

Source: Legit.ng