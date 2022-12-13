Governor Nyesom Wike has said he has no personal grudge againsy the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

The Rivers state governor said his only demand is for the national chairmanship of the PDP to be given to the south

Wike's statement comes after the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, sent him a birthday message

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state says he has no personal issue with Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Rivers governor said he is only demanding that the north relinquishes PDP national chairmanship to the south.

Governor Wike said he has no personal issue with the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Vanguard reported that Wike said this while hosting political associates and Rivers Elders Council led by its chairman, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, on his 55th birthday at his private residence in Rumueprikom on Tuesday, December 13.

I have no regret contesting PDP presidential primary, Wike says

Speaking further, Atiku said he has no regret contesting the presidential primary, which he lost to Atiku.

His words:

“I don’t regret I ran for presidency. In the name of God, I am happy to make Rivers proud as far I am concerned.

“If they had allowed it to be what it is supposed to be, I would have won the election. But it’s okay. It has happened.

“People said it’s because I lost election. It doesn’t matter. I didn’t lose election.

“This is my first time of trying to run for the presidency of Nigeria and we made impact. If it is easy, let them go ahead. Are they not the ones begging.

“I have no problem with the presidential candidate (Atiku). All I am saying is what is the interest of Rivers people? What is the interest of the South-South, and the South?”

2023 presidency: We’ll wait for your directive, Alabraba tells Wike

In his remarks, the chairman of the Rivers Elders Council, Chief Alabraba told Governor Wike he and others will wait for his directive on who to back for the 2023 presidency.

“But, I assure you that the belief we have in you and your leadership, whenever you decide to say where we are going, that is where all of us will go. We are not in a hurry.

“We will deliver Fubara as our governor, deliver all Reps, Senate and all state Assembly candidates.

“But for the other one, we are waiting for whenever you decide. We will wait for you. Whatever you decide, that is where all of us will go," he said.

Alaraba said he and others will accept the decision of the G5 governors.

PDP crisis: Atiku sends direct, heart-warming message to Governor Wike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku sent a goodwill message to Governor Wike who is celebrating his 55th birthday.

In a tweet on Tuesday, December 13, Atiku said a prayer for the powerful Rivers state governor and wished him well.

"As you turn 55 today, I pray that all lines fall in pleasant places for you. Enjoy your special day," Atiku said, despite the crisis rocking the party.

