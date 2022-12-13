All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised widespread industrialisation across the country if elected president.

Tinubu, in a statement made available to Legit.ng by Tinubu Media Office, said this at the party’s presidential rally in Kaduna on Tuesday, December 13, where he addressed a mammoth crowd who welcomed him to the ancient city and former capital of the northern region.

Tinubu said he will improve industrialisation in Nigeria if elected president (Photo: Tunde Rahman)

Source: UGC

Speaking on his administration’s plans to massively industriaise the nation, the former Lagos state governor vowed to give youth platforms and access to explore new grounds in the digital economy.

“Our industrial policy will make industries hum again. Meanwhile, we shall give the youth the training, access and policy support to explore new economic frontiers in the digital economy and other uses of technology to create new goods and services that benefit the entire population.

“Our infrastructural policy will promote nationwide road and rail transport, enabling small businesses to easily transport their goods across state-lines and engage in productive trade throughout the land. Federal roads, especially the Abuja – Kaduna – Zaria – Kano Road, will be turned into productive and safe highways for travel and commerce.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Bringing jobs and cheaper power for your homes and business, the AKK gas pipeline completion will be a top priority, helping to literally fuel the region’s economy.

“We shall bring order to the mining industry discouraging illegal and dangerous mining, and promoting legal mining to bring better jobs, economic prosperity and security to Kaduna.”

Tinubu noted these will help achieve his administration’s goal of achieving a double-digit economy growth which will see “bringing the most talented hands on deck regardless of their gender, tribe, age or affiliation”.

The APC flagbearer also spoke on his plans to improve the country’s security situation, promising to wipe out terrorism and make Nigeria safe for all.

Source: Legit.ng