Ahead of the crucial 2023 general election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun state, Oladipupo Olatunde Adebutu has flagged off his campaign.

Adebutu kicked off his campaign recently and also reeled out a seven-point agenda for the people of Ogun state.

His seven-point reformation agenda covers issues on improved security, law, and order, local government autonomy, public service reforms, and worker's welfare, development of women, youth, and sports, enhancement of education, healthcare, and other social services

Others include urban regional development, physical planning, and transportation, rural and border communities development, and agricultural and economic development.

The 60-year-old in his flag-off speech and manifesto made available to Legit.ng said he and his team carried out an independent survey to identify the needs of the people.

"The result of the survey is alarming and as a matter of fact, there is a need for an urgent rescue mission.

"The survey revealed high rates of endemic poverty, youth unemployment, inadequate social services, poor infrastructure, and insecurity, the cumulative effect is unbearable life for all and sundry. "Insecurity pervades our communities and has become the norm, as our people cannot sleep with eyes closed again."

Adebutu, however, stated that his administration if elected will focus on the core social and economic components which are intrinsically linked with human capital development, competitive economy, and good governance, and form the foundation of his vision for the people.

"Our government will facilitate timely execution of projects by publishing the detailed implementation plans and roadmaps and make them available to desiring stakeholders in the State, in order to demonstrate transparency, accountability, and our firm commitment toward actualisation."

Source: Legit.ng