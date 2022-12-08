The ongoing feud between Governor Ademola Adeleke and his predecessor Adegboyega Oyetola has reached a fever pitch

The spokesperson to the former governor, Ismail Omipidan, has defended his principal over allegations of looting in the state house

According to Omipidan, the allegations were baseless and could only be traced to the aides of the incumbent government

Osun, Osogbo - The former governor of Osun state, Gboyega Oyetola, has responded to the looting allegations against him by the incumbent government.

Oyetola, through his spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan, told pressmen that the incumbent government should be held responsible for the looting in the state.

As reported by PM News, Omipidan stated that the incumbent government took over the state house 24 hours earlier before the inauguration of the current governor, Ademola Adeleke.

He accused the aides and allies of the current as perpetrators of false alarm while describing them as ‘stooges’ to the incumbent.

Omipidan further criticised Governor Adeleke and his cohorts for failing to safeguard all the possessions handed over by the administration of his principal.

He further questioned why it took them three days to raise an alarm of looting after taking over the office.

Omipidan said:

“If there was any looting as being claimed by the agents of the new government, then we should look in their direction.”

The ex-governor spokesperson further revealed that his principal had evacuated the government house since on Saturday, November 19, and an inventory monitored by operatives of the DSS was taken the following Saturday, November 26.

The DSS report for the inventory, as revealed by Omipidan, was dated November 26, 2022, and titled: “Inventory Of Items In Osun State Governor’s And Presidential Lodges.”

It reads partly:

“On November 26, 2022, about 1400houre, a team of the Protocol Department, Osun State Governor’s Office, Abere, led by Mr FALODE, in the company of two(2) officers of the Department of State Services (DSS), namely Usman ADEDIRAN and Sunday Posu, painstakingly took the inventory of items in the above-mentioned places.

“The items were thereafter handed over to A. UMALE and Pius AKPAN, DSS personnel and security details of the new Governor, ADEMOLA ADELEKE without any complaint.

“It is further noteworthy that nothing suggests that any of the items in the buildings was carted away, as all were intact as at the time of handing over. Attached herewith is a list of items in both buildings. And they went further to list the items one by one, covering 8 pages. In the inventory, among the items listed are: 6 Face Big Gas Cooker with Oven and 4 Face Kenstar Cooker with Oven among others.”

