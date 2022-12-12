While the opposition PDP is rocked with an internal crisis, the ruling APC is busy making new moves to secure a safe landing in the forthcoming general elections

The APC flagbearer and his campaign team, Bola Ahmed Tinubu have taken his ambition to another level as he planned to hold another biggest rally in Kaduna state

Tinubu, upon his visit, made a stop by at the Birnin Gwari LGA, one of the councils ravaged by insurgency and banditry, to commiserate with victims of bandits attack

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu arrived in Kaduna State for the North-West flag-off of the party’s presidential and governorship campaign rally in Kaduna on Tuesday, December 13.

The APC flag bearer was accompanied by his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, the Director General of APC Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, the Governors of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu and Jigawa, Abubakar Badaru.

Tinubu takes campaign to Kaduna state. Photo credit: The Governor of Kaduna State

Tinubu visits bandits attack victims

They were received at the Dana Airport in Kaduna by Governor Nasir El-Rufai and the state APC governorship candidate, Senator Uba Sani among other top Kaduna state government officials, Channels TV reported.

Following his arrival in Kaduna, the former Lagos State governor proceeded to Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, one of the councils ravaged by insurgency and banditry.

The real reason for Tinubu's visit

He is visiting the area to commiserate with the victims of attacks and also get a piece of first-hand information on the devastation of the attacks.

Tinubu is embarking on the two and half hours trip to Birnin Gwari by road, amidst tight security.

He is accompanied by Governor Nasir El-Rufai, the Kaduna State APC governorship candidate, Senator Uba Sani and members of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

El-Rufai confirms the development

The Kaduna state government confirmed this development through a post he shared on Facebook, accompanied by pictures.

On Monday, December 12, he wrote,

"#KadunaUpdate

"Ahead of the APC NorthWest Zonal Rally, Governor Nasir El-Rufai welcomed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima, APC governors and other party leaders to Kaduna."

