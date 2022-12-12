The ongoing crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been hit with a new twist ahead of the 2023 election

Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto state recently made a move for reconciliation

However, PDP chieftain, Chief Bode George slammed Tambuwal's move referring to PDP bannerman, Atiku Abubakar as an insincere man

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

The visit of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has been greeted with criticism by a powerful chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Tambuwal who visited the Benue state governor on Sunday, December 11 offered the arm of reconciliation amid the ongoing crisis in the PDP.

Chief Bode George described the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar as an insincere person. Photo: Bode George

Source: UGC

The PDP had since split into factions with the emergence of the integrity group also known as the G-5 governors.

The faction is led by the Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Governor Okezie Ikpeazie of Abia, and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi making up the group.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Bode George slams Atiku, Tambuwal

In his reaction to Governor Tambuwal's visit to Governor Ortom, Chief George said:

“Divide and rule cannot work. Governor Ortom will not agree. He is a reasonable person.”

As reported by The Nation, he stated that Atiku Abubakar has failed in restructuring the party and he is not worthy of preaching restructuring to Nigerians.

He said:

“Our rank cannot be broken. Let the governor of Sokoto go anywhere he likes. We will stand by justice."

Source: Legit.ng