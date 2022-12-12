Former presidential aide Reno Omokri has predicted the states the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will win in 2023

The United Kingdom (UK)-based PDP chieftain also predicted that Atiku will get at least 25% in states he does not win outrightly

States where Omokri predicted Atiku's victory include Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba, Nasarawa, Niger and Benue

United Kingdom (UK) - Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has released a list of states he believes his party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will win in 2023.

Omokri, the former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, shared the list in a Twitter post sighted by Legit.ng.

Reno Omokri predicts Atiku will win in 20 states in 2023.

Source: Facebook

He added that Atiku will get at least 25% in states he does not win outrightly.

States Atiku will win according to Reno Omokri

Kano Delta Katsina Akwa-Ibom Kaduna Cross River Jigawa Bayelsa Sokoto Edo Zamfara Plateau Kebbi Bauchi Adamawa Gombe Taraba Nasarawa Niger Benue

