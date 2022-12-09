A Nigerian, Yemi Akinyemi Dele, has been announced as part of the crew members that will join Japanese billionaire, Yusaku Maezawa, on the first civilian trip to the moon

Yemi Akinyemi Dele, popularly known as Yemi AD, a Nigerian Czech, has made the list of the crew that will join the Japanese billionaire, Yusaku Maezawa, for the first civilian mission to the moon in 2023.

In 2018, the Japanese entrepreneur bought all the seats in the starship that Elon Musk SpaceX developed to journey to the moon for a week before returning, BBC News Pidgin reported.

The Japanese have said he would be giving some talented people the opportunity to join him on the trip. In March 2021, the entrepreneur announced that he will choose 8 crew members across the world.

Announcing the list, the crew leader, Maezawa, popularly known as MZ, said:

"I am happy to have these amazing people follow me on my journey to the moon and I am excited to see the creation they will come up with for space"

The crew were selected from one million people across the world.

Who is Yemi Akinyemi Dele?

Yemi AD took to his profile on Instagram and wrote:

"I have been chosen to embark upon a journey like no other: A voyage around the Moon! I feel humbled, blessed and beyond grateful for this unprecedented opportunity to represent my country."

AD's father is from Nigeria while his mother is from the Czech Republic, he was born in the Czech Republic and he said he represents both Africa and Eastern Europe.

He is a multi-disciplinary creative, social innovator and choreographer that teaches kids, people and organisations how to move into their creativity.

Yemi AD said when MZ announced at a Zoom meeting that he would be selected to join him on the trip, he screamed and stood up immediately to dance.

AD said he had forgotten that the billionaire is still online and people around him began to laugh. He then have his seat and began to sweat because he did not believe it.

