The son of the former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido and PDP guber candidate in the state, Mustapha Lamido, has danced to thrill thousands of supporters

The PDP candidate's dance came hours after 3 of his supporters died on their way to the flag-off of his campaign

Among the victims are Yunusa Danboka, Shuaibu Horo and Salisu Dan-Nepa, and they were all from the same community, while 6 others were reportedly injured

Mustapha Lamido, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) staged a cheerful dance at a rally shortly after the death of 3 of his supporters in a road accident while on their way to his campaign

The supporters were travelling to attend the flag-off of his campaign, where the governorship candidate excited the crowd of the party's loyalists with a cheery dance, Premium Times reported.

What is the latest about PDP governorship campaign in the 2023 election

It was reported that the accident happened at the Kafin-Hausa local government area of the state.

The PDP in Jigawa, on Tuesday, December 6, flagged off its campaign in the state officially. The event was attended by supporters of the party in thousand from across the state.

According to residents, the victims are identified as Shuaibu Horo, Salisu Dan-Nepa, and Yunusa Danboka. All of them are from the Tarabu community in the Kirikassamma local government area of the state.

In the fatal accident, 6 others were reportedly injured in the sad accident. They include Ayuba Papa, Audu Maimu, Harra Turabu, Dauda Malami, Audu Tsare and Malami Yaki.

As of the time the news of the accident got to social media, Lamido was seen dancing to the songs of a local musician, Nazir Ahmad.

He was hailed by the crowd as he mimed Ahmed's song in Hausa lyrics which partly translated as "we must defeat All Progressives Congress (APC)."

However, Lamido later sent a condolence message to the deceased family on his Twitter page.

