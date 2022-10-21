Ahmed Miga, a 40-year-old farmer in Jigawa, will have to go hungry all year round as his farm and house have been wiped out by flood

The father of 13 and husband to two women is lamenting on how to survive with a number of the extended family he always feeds

The sorrowful farmer said he spoke with old people who are 70 years old, upward on when such flood happed last, they all said they have not experienced it before

Jigawa, Jigawa - Ahmed Ubale Miga, a 45-year-old farmer, planted his crop at the beginning of the rainy season months ago with the hope of a bumper harvest.

At the moment, he is among thousands of farmers whose flood has destroyed their farms and their hope for food all year round, BBC News Pidgin reported.

45-year-old farmer, a flood victim laments how to survive with 2 wives and 13 children without crop Photo Credit: @bbcnewspidgin

In recent weeks, the flood has caused many problems in Nigeria, hundreds of people have died, and millions have been displaced from their homes and means of livelihood.

Northern states affected with flood

Jigawa state, where Ahmed lives, is one of the worst affected states in Nigeria. As it is, most people in the state are farmers who rely on their farms for survival.

Many families will therefore need to endure hunger as the flood has washed away the crops they will eat all year round.

“This is the worst flooding in my lifetime and I spoke with some 70 years old people in my town, and they all said they have not seen the kind of this year flood before.

“What is on my mind now is how to feed my large family all year round without crops. I have two wives and 13 children; this is the farm that sustains us and other extended families that I used to help.”

Effect of flood on Nigerians

The farmer also disclosed that the flood destroyed his house, and his family had to seek shelter elsewhere.

“Apart from my farm, I also lost my house where my wives, 13 children and extended family members are staying.

“At the moment, I sleep in a shop with some people while my family stay with some of my neighbours.

He also confirmed that most of the flood water is subsiding at this time, and people have started seeing how they’ll repair their homes and also wait for the next planting season.

