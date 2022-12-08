Mixed reactions have continued to trail viral video footage of INEC's staff copying numbers from permanent voter cards (PVCs) in Lagos

INEC in a statement by its commissioner debunked the claims that the commission was trying to rig the 2023 elections

The nation's electoral umpire however urged Nigerians to stop spreading fake news and information while noting it poses a great threat to the 2023 polls

A report by The Cable has it that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has debunked claims accompanying a viral video that its workers were stealing voter information from permanent voter cards (PVCs) in Lagos.

Within the past 48 hours, videos have gone viral on social media platforms showing some persons copying information from PVCs onto their mobile phones.

INEC reacts to a viral video of its staff copying information on PVCs.

Source: Facebook

INEC reveals the real truth

According to This Day, there were also claims following the videos that INEC was trying to rig the 2023 elections.

However, the commission has debunked claims accompanying the video that its workers were stealing voter information from PVC.

In a statement on Wednesday, December 7, Festus Okoye, INEC national commissioner, said the commission was aware of the video.

INEC warns Nigerians against fake news

While confirming that the persons in the video were INEC staff at an office of the commission in Festac, Amuwo Odofin LGA in Lagos, Okoye said the video shows the staff “harvesting” voter information numbers (VINs) from PVCs as part of an inventory process for older, uncollected cards.

“While the Commission appreciates the vigilance of Nigerians and their determination to see the conduct of free, fair, credible and inclusive elections in 2023, it is exceedingly important that information such as contained in the said video is verified before sharing it with the public. ” the statement added.

