The primary of the All Progressives Congress in the Isin/Oke-Ero/Ekiti/Irepodun federal constituency in Kwara state has been invalidated.

A federal high court sitting in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, nullified the primary that produced Raheem Olawuyi as the APC flagbearer for the federal constituency in the 2023 national assembly election, The Nation reported.

Court declares ex-gov's son as winner of APC primary in powerful northern state

Olawuyi is a house of representatives member seeking re-election to the lower chamber of the national assembly.

APC Kwara 2023 election

The court, however, declared his challenger and son of former governor Cornelius Adebayo, Oluwasegun, as the primary winner.

Adebayo has approached the court to challenge the victory of Olawuyi, citing some irregularities.

He told the court that he was the authentic winner of the APC primary in the Isin/Oke-Ero/Ekiti/Irepodun federal constituency.

Kwara lawmakers APC 2023 election

The son of the former governor said Olawuyi contested the APC Kwara south senatorial ticket and lost to Senator Lola Ashiru in the senatorial primary.

After listening to the argument, Justice Mohammed Sani declared that Adebayo is the primary winner.

The judge affirmed that the former governor's son is the APC candidate for the Isin/Oke-Ero/Ekiti/Irepodun federal constituency in Kwara in the 2023 national assembly election.

