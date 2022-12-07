On Tuesday, December 6, unknown gunmen stormed the Ikom-Calabar highway and launched a fresh attack

A former Accountant-General of Cross River State, Rose Bassey, has been kidnapped by unidentified gunmen.

The Punch reported that the victim and three others were abducted on Tuesday evening, December 6, at Uyanga-Okomita area of the Ikom-Calabar highway.

What really happened

It was reported that the gunmen forced the passing motorists to stop as they besieged the highway.

It was gathered that the kidnapped former Accountant-General was travelling with her driver back from her farm at Ekpri Iko after Iwuru in the Biase Local Government Area on Tuesday at around 5pm, Sahara Reporters confirmed.

Other victims

One of the victims, a popular cleric, Evangelist Edim Edim Omin, was said to have been shot and is receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital.

Police react

When contacted, the state police command public relations officer, SP Irene Ugbo, took her call but declined to comment on the issue.

A few days ago, the state commissioner of police, Sule Balarabe, had ordered area commanders and divisional police officers to secure the highway, which had become dangerous as gunmen continued to abduct travellers.

