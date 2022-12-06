The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has landed in Imo state for his campaign

Obi, who is a former governor of Anambra state, was welcomed to the southeast state by Governor Hope Uzodimma of the APC

The Imo state government said Uzodimma's warm welcome of Obi indicates his friendliness with everyone, irrespective of political affiliation

Owerri, Imo state - Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state welcomed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as he arrived in the state on Tuesday, December 6, for his presidential campaign.

The Imo state governor and Obi exchanged pleasantries as they both arrived simultaneously at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, a statement by the state government said.

Governor Hope Uzodimma welcomed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to Imo state. Photo credit: Imo State New Media

Governor Uzodimma is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

What Uzodimma's welcome of Peter Obi means

The statement added that the warm reception of Obi in Imo is another expression of Governor Uzodimma's brotherliness and comradeship with everyone, irrespective of political affiliation and societal ideology.

Legit.ng gathers that the Imo state governor had on Sunday, December 4, reiterated his openness to providing a level playing ground for all political parties to sell their ideologies to the people for their independent and unbiased choice.

Peter Obi's meeting with Uzodimma: Nigerians react

Bren SimVal Mann said on Facebook:

"That's how it should be. Nevertheless, Charles Soludo few months ago, gave similar warm welcome to Mr Peter Obi. What next did he do afterwards?

"The truth is, the masses/electorates will decide in 2023."

Chukwuemeka Tony Onuoha said:

"Uzodimma is simply trying to play the good boy knowing that any provocative action from him incurs a devastating response from the Igbos and Obidatti movement which he can't be able to handle."

Obinna Kesta Anum said:

"Gov. Uzodimma is a true democrat and he has continued to demonstrate that. God bless him and also grant the Mr. Obi a smooth outing today."

Emmanuel Offurum said:

"I love this.. but nobody knows what is in their hearts. Only God knows. Politics is a smart game and a game of interest."

