A 16-year-old boy identified as Isaiah Salanje has become the latest car owner in town with the purchase of his first whip

The lad's elder brother, Gift Salanje, took to social media as he reacted to the new whip acquisition with a strong message to people

Gift said money has no age and that the problem with most people is that they are wasting their lives going to grooves

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A man identified as Gift Salanje stirred mixed reactions on Facebook after celebrating his 16-year-old brother who recently bought a car of his own.

Gift shared a picture of the lad, Isaiah Salanje, on the car, stating that he is proud of him.

He bought his first car at age 16. Photo Credit: Gift Salanje

Source: Facebook

"So proud of my young brother our last born , finally bought his first car at 16 years of Age.

"Congratulations Isaiah Salanje," Gift wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Taking to the comment section, Gift added that money is being made irrespective of age. He said that the problem with most people is that they are wasting their lives going to grooves. He wrote:

"People are making money out there guys, money has no age, even a 10 year old can make money.

"The problem most of are wasting your life going to grooves."

Social media reactions

Sivelele Mugedine said:

"Most of you people don't really know the Salanje. Just be aware, guys. People are getting money with lots of methods. How much does he preach on his page then post his lifestyle and we all get decive. We need the word to grow not this things. Morely girls . I will end here , some people the love of money will end up taking your blessings in this life."

Liness Namfukwe said:

"This life no balance ati ooohhh at my age I have failed to raise k2000 Zambian kwacha for my graduation while at his age he has afforded that ride."

Mhone Brian said:

"Mara the name salanje eeeeeh I salute‍♀️ it.

"Anyway only God knows.

"Congratulations to the 16yrs old guy for buying a big machine."

Es Orah Nagama Maqawa said:

"God when you are blessings others don't pass me by ...Lord even 500 thousand Malawi kwacha it will be enough for me."

Pabi Copper said:

"16 pho ? This is One of the reasons I am a church dropout."

Boy, 15, storms car shop to buy whip worth N36 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy had stormed a car shop to purchase a costly whip.

Temmyy who shared the story via Twitter said the little boy priced a car worth a huge sum of N36 million.

This scared the police officers and car vendors who quickly pulled back and allowed the boy to pay for his dream ride. In the driver’s words, the kid said:

“Why are you stressing me? I have just five years to live; let me enjoy it to the fullest. Everyone was shocked when he pulled his shoes."

Source: Legit.ng