The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has vowed that he will never embezzle public funds when he becomes Nigeria's president

Obi said he will rather utilise money from Nigeria's treasury to fund education and give Nigerians hope

The former Anambra governor said this when he denied the claim that he does not give money for campaigns

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) has denied the claim that he does not give out money for his campaign.

It is not true that I don't give shishi - Peter Obi

In fact, Obi said it is not true that he does not give "shishi" (money) for his presidential campaign rallies, Vanguard reports.

Obi said he will never steal public funds when he becomes Nigeria's president

Source: UGC

Obi gave this rebuttal during his meeting with north-eastern stakeholders in Abuja on Monday, December 5.

He said:

“People say we don’t give people ‘shishi’. It is not true. But I want to use your money for your good. I want to use it to educate your children and give them opportunities."

What I'll do with Nigeria's treasury - Peter Obi

However, the former Anambra governor said what he will never do is misuse public funds when he takes over leadership of Nigeria in 2023.

Obi said if he must touch funds from the country's treasury, it will be for the good of fellow Nigerians and their children.

His words:

“I don’t want to steal your money. That’s not what I am doing because it is wrong. Rather, I want to be part of you and your children.

“I want you to understand that I am committed to you. I am committed to the Northeast. I am not going to be your president from Abuja.

“I am going to be your President from the Northeast. There’s no way I will not tour every single state of Nigeria. I’ll be everywhere."

Source: Legit.ng