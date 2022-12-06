Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been dragged to court by Jezie Ekejiuba, a lawyer based in Onitsha, Anambra state, for violation of his rights.

The Punch reported that the lawyer is asking the court to disqualify Atiku from contesting the 2023 presidential elections.

The federal government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are joined in the suit.

Ekejiuba said if Atiku is allowed to contest in the 2023 election, his rights would be infringed upon as a Nigerian.

According to him, it would be fundamentally wrong for President Muhammadu Buhari, who is a northerner, to hand over power to Atiku Abubakar, another northerner.

In suit No. FHC/AWK/CS/198/2022, the legal practitioner insisted that the policy of power rotation should be respected, adding that all Nigerians should be given a sense of belonging.

The suit was filed at the federal high court registry in Awka judicial division. The second, third, fourth and fifth respondents are the Attorney-General of the Federation, INEC, the PDP and Atiku.

