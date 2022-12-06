The endorsement of Atiku Abubakar by Yakubu Dogara does not sit well with Governor Nyesom Wike

According to the Rivers governor, the speaker of the House of Representatives lacks character since he does not stand by his word

Wike added that very soon he will reveal his agreement with Dogara and Babachir Lawal, the former SGF

Governor Nyesom Wike has reacted to the endorsement of Atiku Abubakar ahead of 2023 by Yakubu Dogara, a former speaker of the House of Representatives.

During the commissioning of Indorama-Agbonchia-Ogale-Ebubu-East/West Link Road in Eleme local government area of Rivers on Monday, December 5, Wike described Dogara as someone who lacks character, The Nation reports.

Wike said he hates people who lack character (Photo: @GovWike)

Source: Twitter

Wike said the same Dogara who had earlier supported the rotation of the presidency to the south while he was in the All Progressives Congress (APC) has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to support Atiku who is from the north.

The powerful Rivers governor added that soon he will reveal details of the discussion he had with Dogara and Babachir Lawal, the former Secretary to the Federal Government at his Port Harcourt residence.

His words:

“At the appropriate time I will talk about how Dogara and Babachir visited me and what we agreed. You know what I don’t like in life is people that don’t have character. I can’t stand it. At the appropriate time, I will challenge them for a debate.

“What I don’t like in life is people that don’t have character. I can’t stand it. At the appropriate time, I would challenge them to a debate. Ask Dogara, what made you leave PDP?

“The same Dogara said the Presidency should be zoned to southern Nigeria for there to be peace. Now, I hear about the same Dogara (is endorsing Atiku from the north for the presidency). Is that how you do things? Can’t you say something and stand by it?”

