Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate (APC), has boasted that he is "a marketable individual" and that he would not allow anyone to use him to make money.

The APC presidential flagbearer made the comment while responding to a question on why he had not granted a one-on-one interview with the media in Nigeria.

Recall that since the official commencement of the 2023 presidential campaign, Tinubu has not individually appeared at any media engagement.

Prominent among the media chat that had happened was the Arise TV town hall meeting for presidential candidates.

On Sunday, December 4, Arise TV organised another series of presidential town hall meeting, where the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was present.

Other presidential candidates present at the Arise town hall meeting were Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Tinubu had appeared at a media chat in Chatham House in London to defend his manifesto ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

when he was asked why he had not been attending one-on-one media chats in Nigeria, he said:

"I see myself as a marketable individual, some people want to use me to make money and I say no"

Source: Legit.ng