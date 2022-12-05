The recent comment by the 2023 presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has caused a stir within the president's cabinet.

The Nation reports that the minister of information, culture and tourism, Lai Mohammed, condemned Atiku for saying that Buhari has done nothing for Nigerians for the past eight years since he assumed office as president.

Mohammed also stated that Atiku has lost with the happenings in Nigeria due to his 'relocation to Dubai, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Buhari fixed road leading to Atiku's hometown

Further listing some of the present administration's achievements, Mohammed when Atiku was in office as a vice president for eight years, there was no motorable road to his hometown.

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari's administration has fully reconstructed the Mayo Belwa-Jada- Ganye-Toungo road.

Mohammed said:

“Let me use this opportunity to comment on the increasing tendency by some opposition presidential candidates to downplay the achievements of this administration, in their desperation for power, ahead of the 2023 elections.

“The worst offender in this regard has been the presidential candidate of the PDP, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

“I guess we can excuse His Excellency the former Vice President who, until recently, had fully relocated to Dubai, thus losing touch with Nigeria."

Mohammed noted that President Buhari's administration has done well in terms of security and fighting insurgency and the incessant attacks by bandits across the country.

