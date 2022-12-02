Governors have come out to respond to President Muhammadu Buhari's allegations and criticism over LGA funds

President Buhari had earlier accused the state governors of tampering with funds meant for the LGAs, which in turn stalls development at the grassroots

Meanwhile, top state governors like Nyesom Wike, Samuel Ortom, Dave Umahi, Dapo Abiodun an,d a host of others dismissed the allegations

Reactions began to pure in 24 hours following President Muhammadu Buhari’s comment accusing state governors of tampering with funds meant for the local government.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, President Buhari reiterated the accusation on Thursday, December 1, in Aso Rock during an event hosting members of the Senior Executive Course 44 (2022) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

Some of the governors that reacted to clear the air were both from the ruling and opposition party. Photo: Governor Nyesom Wike, Aso Villa, Governor Dapo Abiodun

However, some governors took no time to dismiss the allegation and clarify how local government funds are given to their chairmen.

Gov Wike reacts to Buhari’s allegation

In reaction to the allegation, the Rivers state commissioner for information and communication, Chris Fibone, stated vehemently that the allegations have nothing to do with Rivers state.

He stated that it is hundred percent certain that local government are being allotted their funds appropriately by the Rivers state government.

Finebone said:

“I hear some governors dip hands into LG funds, but in Rivers, the governor, rather augments LG finances to keep them solvent, so that they can regularly pay teachers salaries and benefits to their staff as at when due. That has been the tradition under Governor Nyesom Wike.”

Ebonyi state govt dismisses allegation

Similarly, the Ebonyi state government debunked the allegation made by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Chooks Oko, an aide to Governor Dave Umahi, stated that the President was not referring to Ebonyi state when he made those allegations.

He referred to the ongoing development series in the state as a testimony that the state government does not steal from the local government in Ebonyi state.

Oko said:

“We have won several awards from the World Bank on fiscal prudence, accountability, and transparency and they clearly stand Umahi out as one who uses allocations for what they are meant for.”

Benue, Ogun reacts to allegations

Meanwhile, the Benue state spokesperson to the governor, Terver Akase, said: “Governor Samuel Ortom does not steal local government funds because he is a transparent governor. Recall that when the Federal Government started sending money directly to local governments, he was the first who embraced it.”

In Ogun state, the commissioner for information and strategy, Waheed Odusile, said the state governor does not tamper with the funds allocated to the local government.

He said:

“This is not applicable to us in Ogun State, we don’t tamper with local government funds.”

