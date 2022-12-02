The purported expulsion of the campaign DG of Peter Obi, Doyin Okupe, and 10 others has torn the Labour Party apart

Julius Abure, the LP national chairman, said Nigerians should disregard the expulsion as fake, saying it cannot stand

However, the party's national publicity secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, has a different view as he challenged people who were unsatisfied with Okupe’s sack to approach the court

FCT, Abuja - The national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has described as "fake news" the expulsion of the director general of Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe and 10 other members of the party.

The Ogun state chapter of the LP had on Thursday, December 1, stated that Okupe and 10 others were expelled over alleged “non-financial membership status, political rascality and misappropriation of funds.”

However, reacting to the development, the LP national chairman said the state executives had no locus standi to remove Obi’s DG.

Disregard alleged expulsion of Okupe and others, Abure tells Nigerians

Abure, the LP national chairman, further asked Nigerians to disregard Okupe's purported expulsion as fake news.

“It is fake news. Can a state chapter suspend a campaign DG? They don’t have the power. These are riff-raffs that have gone to the All Progressives Congress to collect money.

"The people purportedly doing this have no such power. Their decision cannot stand," The Punch quoted Abure as saying.

Labour Party publicity secretary reacts

Unlike the LP chairman, the party's national publicity secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, was indifferent to the development.

He challenged people who were not satisfied with Okupe’s sack to seek redress in court.

“Something that is all over the media including papers, television and radio broadcast? We are talking about what is in the Constitution of the Labour Party here. If anybody wants to contest it, we will meet in court to prove it,” he said.

Labour Party debunks alleged resignation of chairman

In another previous report, the Labour Party dismissed a report claiming the party's national chairman, Barrister Abure, resigned and dumped the presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 general election.

The LP dismissed the report in a tweet posted on Wednesday evening, November 2.

"Please disregard the news going round that our @NgLabour National Chairman has resigned and dumped @PeterObi. It is a lie from the opposition. We are set to take back Nigeria come 2023," the tweet sighted by Legit.ng reads.

