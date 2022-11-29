Rivers, Port Harcourt - Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike has donated an intelligence and surveillance centre to the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) at the state capital in Port Harcourt.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, Governor Wike on Monday, November 28 said the gesture aimed to ensure an effective clampdown on criminal activities in Rivers state.

Governor Wike says another intelligence centre will be ready for handing over in six months. Photo: Governor Nyesom Wike

Governor Wike said the intelligence centre is equipped with some of the finest and latest technology to help the Nigerian Police work effectively during their duty.

The governor said:

“Let me say clearly that this is our own contribution to making sure we have peace and fight insecurity, and that those who do business and reside here sleep with their two eyes closed.”

Wike pledges another intelligence centre for Police

At the inauguration and handing over of the intelligence centre to the inspector-general of the Nigerian Police, Governor Wike publicly declared that another intelligence centre would be ready in six months and would be handed over to the Police.

He further pledged that his government would donate ten armoured vehicles to the centre to solidify security activities in the state further.

While commending the works of the inspector-general, Governor Wike said:

“We have had good relationship with the police command, unlike what used to happen before when, within one year, we had more than eight commissioners of Police.

“I thank you for not bringing politics to security issues, and that is why today, people can count Rivers as one of the safest states in the country.”

The IG of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, in his remark, lauded Governor Wike for his kind gesture in providing the Police with such a sophisticated facility.

He said:

“This project is a booster to my agenda of policing Nigeria in these contemporary times, which is in tandem with providing international best practices of using technology and ICT to police with ease.”

Source: Legit.ng