Some classmates of the student of Federal University Dustse Jigawa who was allegedly picked up by some security officers in plain clothes have given an insight into who Aminu Adamu is.

BBC pidgin reports that Adamu was arrested by security operatives over a tweet he made about the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari.

Aminu Adamu who was arrested for criticising Aisha Buhari has been described as on of the best student in his school. Photo: APC, Amimu Adamu

Adamu had in a tweet accused the first lady of 'eating poor people's (Nigerians) money'.

The student tweeted alongside the photo of the Frist Lady in the Hausa language with the caption:

“Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi.”

The translated tweet in Hausa says:

“Mama has eaten poor people’s money and is now full”.

However, describing his person, one of his classmates in Jigawa Kabiru Korial said that Adamu is one of their best students and that they call him Alameen.

Speaking in Pidgin, Korial said:

“Alameen na one of our best students for class, e currently dey on 2:1 and na one of di students wey fit proudly tok say since wey dem start school, e neva get even single carry over.”

“One thing about am be say e like to joke and tease pipo alot but na very nice guy wey no get problem wit anybody.”

Another student, Prince Ahmed Amoeva, spoke about the detained young man by collaborating on some of the things Korial said.

Ahmed noted that Adamu relates well with other students and everyone in their class is praying for his release.

According to Ahmed, he hopes that Adamu is released as soon as possible and is able to participate in their final examination slated to commence next week.

