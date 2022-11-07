A magistrate court in Kano has ordered that Mubarak Muhammad and Nazifi Muhammad, two skit makers, be given 20 strokes of the cane

The court gave the verdict after founding the TikTokers guilty of defaming Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state

Apart from the 20 strokes, the two skit makers will also sweep the court premises for 30 days and pay a fine of N10,000 each

Kano - Two skit makers in Kano, Mubarak Muhammad and Nazifi Muhammad, will be given 20 strokes of the cane for allegedly defaming Abdullahi Ganduje, the state governor.

The order was given by a magistrate court in Kano on Monday, November 7, after the two TikTokers accused Governor Ganduje of corruption, BBC Pidgin reported.

Mubarak Muhammad and Nazifi Muhammad: How TikTokers were arrested

Legit.ng gathers that the skit makers were recently arrested and taken to court after they were captured in a viral TikTok video accusing Governor Ganduje of corruption.

They were charged to court on two-count charges of defamation and sedition.

At the hearing, Aminu Gabari, the magistrate, ordered that the pair be given 20 strokes of the cane each and also be made to sweep the court premises for 30 days.

The court also ordered the skirt makers to pay a fine of N10,000 each.

Mubarak and Nazifi: How the skit makers were flogged

Immediately after di sentencing, a court staff reportedly brought in a whip and gave Mubarak and Nazifi 20 lashes each.

They were flogged in the presence of everybody including some Tik tokers who were in court to show solidarity.

The judge said he hoped the sentencing would serve as a deterrent to others who use social media and ensure they are careful and respect elders.

The state government's counsel, Barrister Wada Wada, said he was satisfied with the judgement, adding that he hoped what happened to the TikTokers would serve as a lesson to other people.

What the TikTokers said about Governor Ganduje

In the video, Mubarak, who is a comedian by profession, appears alongside Nazifi as Islamic clerics preaching.

As Nazifi reads some Arabic words, Mubarak who is beside him translates in a comical way.

The skit makers referred to Ganduje as a “corrupt politician”, alleging that he sold every available plot of land in the northwestern state, TheCable also reported.

“This is a chapter that is talking about Ganduje. And who is this Ganduje? He is a husband to an influential woman and a father to an Arabian. And he is also from Kano state. The qualities of this Ganduje are as follows: He is a governor that loves to sleep,” they said.

“But he has become a suspect in the eyes of the people of Kano. To say a few of his qualities and talents, whenever he sees a piece of land in Kano he is definitely going to take his share. To explain this further, it is either he makes it available for sale or sells it off completely, but in the end, something questionable must occur.”

TikTok video: What Nigerian law says

BBC Pidgin cited Barrister Isah Jamil, a practising lawyer based in Kano, as saying that freedom of expression is guaranteed by the Nigerian constitution.

He, however, noted that the same constitution stipulates that it is an offence to defame the character of another person.

The lawyer added that the comedians have the right to do their skits like all comedians posting on social media, but at the same time, they are supposed to avoid ‘name calling’ and ‘defamation.’

