Reactions have continued to trail the arrest of Aminu Adamu Mohammed, a student who accused Aisha Buhari of eating poor people's money

In a move, the family of Aminu Adamu Mohammed has pleaded with the First Lady to release the student

Meanwhile, Aminu a student of Federal University Dustse Jigawa, was taken away by DSS directly to ASO Rock over his statement targeting First Lady Aisha Buhari

Global rights organisation, Amnesty International has slammed Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, for allegedly ordering the arrest and detention of Aminu Muhammed over an alleged defamatory social media post.

The group has called for the immediate and unconditional release of the 23-year-old student.

In a tweet on its Twitter page, shared on Monday, November 28, Amnesty International strongly condemns the arrest of Aminu while noting his family and friends alleged that he was held incommunicado and subjected to severe beating, torture and other forms of ill-treatment.

The group tweeted:

—For a tweet on the First Lady of Nigeria #Aisha Buhari, #Aminu Muhammed is still held incommunicado since his arrest on 8 November by Nigerian security operatives.

—While unlawfully detained, he was subjected to severe beating and other forms of ill-treatment.

—#FreeAminu now.

Nigerians react

Nigerians on the Twitter page of the group reacted to the development.

@GadaraMan tweeted:

"Write her Officially!

@Tsegumi1 tweeted:

"How sure are you that it’s the 1st Lady that ordered for his arrest and detention?

@uzonnoka tweeted:

"So Amnesty international can see and report what happens in Nigeria but will not actually see and report what actually happens in Nigeria. Despicable."

@Ezeudenwa1 tweeted:

"Tell them to Release MNK."

