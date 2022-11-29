The APC presidential campaign council has labelled the comment of a PDP chieftain calling Bola Tinubu 'handicapped' derogatory

The APC PCC said the comment was insensitive and disrespectful to the community of persons with disabilities (PWDs)

The party said the statement of the PDP was a clear indication that the party hates the PWDs community

The presidential campaign council of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has finally reacted to the allegation made by a chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Addressing this insinuation, the director of mobilisation of the directorate of persons with disabilities (PWDs) of the APC presidential campaign council, Ayuba Gufwan, said Tinubu is capable and physically fit to lead Nigeria while slamming the PDP.

Ayuba Gufwan says Tinubu has all it takes to foster development across the federation. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He stated that Jagaban, as he is fondly called, intends to run an all-inclusive government devoid of segregation if he emerges victorious at the 2023 polls.

In his reaction, Gufwan said the statement of the PDP was derogatory and insensitive to the PWDs community, PM News reported.

He said:

“This is to express my deep displeasure at the reckless, irresponsible, and heightened discriminatory comments by the PDP chieftain on PWDs and against the person and dignity of Sen. Bola Tinubu.

“At the PDP rally held recently in Maiduguri, the PDP chieftain likened Tinubu’s alleged health challenge to that of PWDs.

“When translated to the English language from his Hausa language narrative, he said: `let me ask: between a cripple and one that has legs, which one do you prefer?

“You are seeing somebody that can’t stand, would you allow yourselves to be deceived into voting a cripple? It is time for you to tell yourselves the truth, and don’t allow yourselves to be deceived.”

Gufwan said the PDP chieftain’s statement was crude, foul, and insensitive as it portrays every ounce of discrimination.

PDP hates PWDs, says APC

According to Gufwan, the statement made by the PDP chieftain was also a clear indication that the opposition party hates the PWDs community and does not hold them in high esteem like others in society.

He said such a political party was unfit to be voted for and did not deserve the confidence of the Nigerian electorates.

Citing an ex-American president, Gufwan said President Delano Roosevelt led the United States in a wheel while adding that the ideas of Tinubu will help foster development in Nigeria.

He said:

“By making such a reckless statement, the PDP showed ignorance and hatred and also forgot that many decades ago, Mr. Franklin Delano Roosevelt, a PWD, served efficiently and successfully as the President of America.

“This has set a precedent that PWDs can be elected and entrusted to hold public office as long as they meet the Constitutional requirements and have the mental capacity to occupy the office.”

