The All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost one of its governorship aspirants in Kaduna state, Sani Mamood Sha’aban

Sha’aban who is an in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari lost the APC governorship ticket to Senator Uba Sani

The former APC chieftain in a press briefing on Monday, November 28, revealed why he left the party and also opened up about his next move

Kaduna - Honourable Sani Mamood Sha’aban, an in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general election.

Sha’ban contested the APC governorship primary election in Kaduna but lost to Senator Uba Sani.

Sani Mamood Sha’aban, President Buhari’s in-law, leaves the APC following his failure to get the Kaduna governorship ticket. Photo credit: Isyaku Suleiman

Source: Facebook

He challenged Sani's victory in court but also lost. The court threw away the case, saying it lacked jurisdiction to entertain it.

Kaduna 2023: Why I left APC, Sha’ban speaks

On Monday, November 28, Sha’ban announced his exit from the APC through a letter he personally signed, Daily Trust reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The letter was read by his Campaign Director, Barrister Joshua Danladi Ephraim, at a press briefing.

He said activities of the party made him reconsider his membership, alleging that rather than bringing dividends of democracy closer to the masses, “some few elements in Kaduna APC have hijacked the party structure”.

“Where the interest of the majority of common folks is little regarded. I cannot remain in a Party that has little or no regard for human lives , social integration, peace and traditional values

“I Sani Mamood Sha’aban has officially and formerly resigned my membership of the APC at all levels today 28 November,2022,” he said.

2023 elections: I will announce my next move

Sha’aban said he is now in consultation for his next line of action, saying very soon he will announce the party he would join.

He said he would continue to challenge the APC governorship candidate in court despite his resignation from the party.

Kaduna guber: ‘Lets work together’, Uba Sani invites Sha’aban after court verdict

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Uba Sani extended an olive branch to Sha'aban after defeating the latter in court.

Sani pleaded for his solidarity and cooperation in the race to guarantee victory for the party at the elections.

He implored Sha'aban to join hands with him as he makes the final push for Kashim Ibrahim House, believing that he can add value to the "incoming administration."

Source: Legit.ng