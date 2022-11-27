INEC has secured the conviction of one Nasiru Idris for being in possession of 101 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs)

In what can be described as a big win for the Nigerian electoral system, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that one Nasiru Idris who was arrested for being in possession of 101 permanent voter cards (PVCs) in Sokoto, has been sentenced to one year in prison.

INEC announced this on Sunday in a statement signed by Festus Okoye, its national commissioner.

Idris was apprehended on October 10 following an intelligence report.

The statement read:

“In the last couple of weeks, the police have arrested some individuals found to be in illegal possession of voter cards in some states,” the commission said.

“In one case, the police concluded the investigation and handed over the case file to the commission resulting in the successful prosecution of one Nasiru Idris at a Magistrate Court in Sokoto who was found to be in possession 101 PVCs in contravention of Sections 117 and 145 of the Electoral Act 2002. He has been sentenced to a year in prison."

