Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has lost an in-law, Kolapo Akande.

Kolapo is married to the sister of Oluremi Tinubu, Lola Akande, who is the current commissioner for commerce, industry and cooperatives in Lagos state, PM News reported.

Kolapo Akande died at the age of 72.

Kolapo's death was confirmed by a top source close to the Akande family.

The source said the commissioner's husband died on Wednesday night, November 16.

According to sources, Kolapo has been sick for a while now for an undisclosed ailment.

Both Akande and Tinubu have been thrown into mourning because of his death.

Source: Legit.ng