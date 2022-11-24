Atiku has tasked the women wing of the PDP to work very hard for the party in the forthcoming 2023 general elections

The PDP presidential candidate noted that women play a prominent role in enthroning democratically elected governments

The PDP national chairman, Senator Iyiorchia Ayu also commended Atiku for his consistency in empowering women

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has charged Nigerian women to take charge of the party’s presidential campaign by providing leadership, mobilizing and delivering votes at the 2023 presidential election.

The former vice president made this known while speaking at the launch of the PDP Women Presidential Campaign Council held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on Wednesday, November 23.

Atiku charged the PDP women to work hard for the party in the forthcoming 2023 general elections. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku noted that nobody needs to tell him the importance of women in political process as women have largest voting bloc in Nigeria.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Women are less corrupt. So, I am challenging you to provide that leadership by giving your 100 percent at the general election next year.

“I charge you to display the unique attribute that God has endowed in you so we can succeed. If you want to be relevant, deliver your unit and i believe you can.

“I call on you Nigerian women to come out, campaign and vote and ensure those votes are counted and protected.”

He added that women are the most loyal party members, adding:

“When I was VP, I visited a country called Sweden where I was to have a meeting with their government. It was headed by women.

“Their minister for finance was a woman, education minister was a woman, by the time I looked at my delegation and that of Sweden, I found out mine was full of men. I then committed myself that as long as I remain in politics, I will promote women.

“And between 1999 to 2007, we complied with the Beijing arrangement. Our main objective of setting up this campaign is to ensure your active participation and by that, we will identify those active talent and harness them to build this country.”

On her part, the national woman leader of the party, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe noted that the PDP women will be the bedrock of mobilization and campaign for the party.

She said:

“Our strategy is top notch and we will gather all the votes from every home, unit, ward and local government to ensure victory of Atiku.

“We know where the votes are and we will mobilize dem to vote for our party. Nigerians cannot wait to have you restore their hopes and I believe this is the best time for Nigerian to have a leader like you.

“Women are ready to run this race for you as we hit the grassroots as we rigorously campaign for you.”

Also speaking, the party’s national chairman, Senator Iyiocha Ayu said when the party’s presidential candidate was the vice president, he head-hunted most of the women in that government.

He said:

“When he was the VP, I know what he did to empower women. Some he head hunted have become internationally known. He head-hunted Ngozi Okonjo Iwela.

“When he becomes president next year, he will do more, pay special attention to women and this will help rebuild and recover the nation.”

I’ll set aside $10billion for employment of youths, women in Nigeria if elected - Atiku

In a related development, Atiku has vowed that if elected, his administration will set aside $10billion to create employment and boost small and medium scale enterprises to help employment drive for youths and women in the country.

The former vice president made the comment while addressing PDP supporters in Illorin, the Kwara state capital on Thursday, November 24.

Massive crowd thronged the Metropolitan Square, Illorin to catch a glimpse of Atiku and his entourage as they campaigned in the north-central state.

2023: APC not a party to support, they are destroyers, Atiku declares

Recall that Atiku recently described the ruling APC as destroyers, adding that they don’t deserve to be supported.

The former vice president made the comment in Benin, Edo state on Saturday, October 22.

He said the APC has destroyed the educational system, economy, infrastructure and failed to address the security challenges facing the country.

Source: Legit.ng