The presidential candidates of the APC and the PDP, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, have both made new appointments ahead of the 2023 general election

Tinubu appointed Amas Anka, the CEO/Managing Editor of Thunder Blowers Online Television as his North West campaign spokesperson

On his part, Atiku appointed Nath Yaduma as his Special Assistant, Liaison, with immediate effect

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has appointed Nath Yaduma as his Special Assistant, Liaison, with immediate effect.

This was disclosed in a statement by Atiku's media aide, Paul Ibe, on Wednesday, November 23, in Abuja, Premium Times reported.

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, APC and PDP presidential candidates, respectively, make fresh appointments. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Yaduma, who hails from Adamawa state, until his recent appointment, has been a long-standing aide of Atiku.

He has also served in various capacities, including Special Adviser on Special Duties in the Obasanjo administration.

He graduated from the Institute of Insurance, Kent, London, and City College, New York.

APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu makes appointment

Meanwhile, the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council has also appointed Amas Anka, the CEO/Managing Editor of Thunder Blowers Online Television as its North West spokesperson.

A former staff of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Anka’s new appointment was announced on Tuesday, November 22, in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state, who is the North West Zonal Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, announced the appointment at the council’s meeting in Kaduna.

While accepting the appointment, Anka assured the governor that he would do his best to deliver to the expectations of the North West APC Presidential Campaign Council.

Tinubu is the right man Nigeria needs in 2023, says Orji Uzor-Kalu

In another report, former Abia state governor and Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, has described the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, as an asset Nigeria needs at the moment.

The senator described Tinubu as a man with the capacity and competence to pilot Nigeria's affairs, leveraging the already established progressive platform by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senator Kalu, who spoke at an interactive session with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Abuja, on Wednesday, November 16, appealed to CAN leaders to disregard rumours of Tinubu's plan to Islamise Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng