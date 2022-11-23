The APC in Lagos has released a travel advisory for motorists and other road users ahead of its presidential and governorship campaign rallies

The ruling party in the southwest state on Wednesday, November 23, announced that the rallies will take place on Saturday, November 26

According to a Facebook post by Joe Igbokwe, the rallies will be held at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos

Lagos - Ahead of its presidential and governorship campaign rally in major parts of Lagos, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has released a travel advisory to residents in the state, especially motorists.

The APC announced on Wednesday, November 23, that the rallies will take place on Saturday, November, 26, at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The APC in Lagos suggested alternative routes for motorists in the state

The ruling party advised the motoring public to make use of the following alternative routes to connect their desired destinations in order to reduce delay, and improve travel time and convenience:

From Ikorodu Road to Lagos Island Through Funsho Williams Avenue:

(a) Take Ketu to Ojota Interchange ( Alapere(Ogudu, Third Mainland Bridge and continue your journey)

(b) Anthony interchange ( Gbagada (Third Mainland Bridge and continue your journey

(c) Fadeyi (Jibowu, Herbert Macaulay Way (Adekunle, Third Mainland Bridge to connect destination)

(d) Fadeyi( Jibowu (Herbert Macaulay Way ( Alagomeji ( Murtala Muhammed Way( Alagomeji ( Iddo (Oyingbo (Carter Bridge (Idumota) and connect desired destination)

From Agege Motor Road To Lagos Island Through Funsho Williams Avenue:

(a) Moshalasi(Empire(Jibowu ( Herbert Macaulay Way ( Adekunle ( Third Mainland Bridge to connect desired destination

(b) Moshalasi(Empire( Jibowu ( Herbert Macaulay Way ( Alagomeji ( Murtala Muhammed Way( Iddo ( Oyingbo ( Carter Bridge (Idumota) and connect desired destination

From Ikorodu Road to Surulere

(a) Use Ojuelegba (Service Lane)(Lawanson( Itire Road ( Ogunlana Drive ( Akerele Street (-- Shitta and continue with your journey

(b) Stadium Bridge (Alaka ( Bode Thomas Street and connect destination

(c) Alaka( Iponri (Iponri Estate ( Bode Thomas Street and continue with your journey

(d) From Iponri (Costain (Abebe Village (Nigerian Breweries)( Eric Moore ( Bode Thomas Street and connect desired destination

From Lagos Island/Eko Bridge to Ikorodu Road

Use Funsho Williams Avenue on main carriageway ( Ojuelegba Bridge (Dorman -Long Bridge (Fadeyi and continue your journey

FROM Lagos Island/Eko Bridge/Costain to Surulere:

(a) Use Costain (Abebe Village (Nigerian Breweries) ( Eric Moore(Bode Thomas Street and connect desired destination

(b) Costain ( Iponri Estate ( Bode Thomas and continue your journey

(c) Eko Bridge (Stadium Bridge (Barracks(Ojuelegba (Service Lane) (Lawanson-Itire Road and continue your journey

From Surulere to Lagos Island via Stadium

Take Shitta (Adeniran Ogunsanya ( Bode Thomas Street( Iponri Estate ( Costain and continue your journey

Take Shitta (Adeniran Ogunsanya (Bode Thomas Street(Eric Moore( Abebe Village (Nigerian Breweries, Costain and continue your journey

From Surulere to Ikorodu Road:

(a) Use Masha( Shitta(Akerele (Ojuelegba (service lane) (Dorman-Long Bridge (Fadeyi and connect desired destination

Use Masha (Shitta(Akerele(Ojuelegba service lane) (Empire (Jibowu (Fadeyi and connect desired destination

To facilitate a hassle-free traffic flow, the following sections of the road will be temporarily closed and traffic diverted as stated below:

Service lane from Barracks leading to the Stadium, and traffic diverted to the main carriageway inwards Stadium Bridge to Iponri

Service lane leading to Stadium from Alaka, and traffic diverted to the main carriageway inwards Stadium Bridge to Ojuelegba

Shitta Bridge and service lane leading to Stadium after Shitta Roundabout, and traffic diverted to either Adeniran Ogunsanya Street, or Akerele Street.

It added:

"There will be Zero tolerance on unlawful and haphazard parking of vehicles on both sides of the Stadium Bridge, hence all party dignitaries (VVIPs, VIPs), guests, stalwarts, party faithfuls and members are enjoined to make use of the designated Car Parks (Teslim Balogun Stadium and National Stadium) to promote sanity, orderliness, safety and security of lives and property, and free flow of traffic (human and vehicular traffic) in and around the venue, roads leading to venue, and all alternative routes."

