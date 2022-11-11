The leading hair extension manufacturing brand in Nigeria, X-Pression on Friday, November 11, launched an innovative braid product “The RUWA BRAID”. The new extension was described as a solution to every woman’s challenge of wearing lovely braid hair extensions.

L-R: Mrs Grace Ejikeme (Marketing Manager Solpia Nigeria Limited), Mrs Omolewa Oseni (Managing Director, Universal Hair Care and Key Distributor, X-Pression), Mr Murphy Alaka (Service Manager, Solpia Nigeria Limited) and Mrs Funke Giwa-Ajose (CEO Funky Signatures).

The unveiling of this new brand took place at the company’s head office, Solpia Nigeria Limited, Iju Road, Agege, Lagos and had in attendance several hair associations within Lagos and Ogun State. They are, the National Association of Hairstylists and Cosmetologists (NASHCO), the Lagos Association of Barbers, Cosmetologists and Hairstylists (LABCHA) and the Association of Barbers, Cosmetologists and Hairstylists of Nigeria (ABCHON).

Members of the high-table include; Mrs Grace Ejikeme (Marketing Manager Solpia Nigeria Limited), Mrs Omolewa Oseni (Managing Director, Universal Hair Care and Key Distributor, X-Pression), Mr Murphy Alaka (Service Manager, Solpia Nigeria Limited) and Mrs Funke Giwa-Ajose (CEO Funky Signatures).

According to Mr Alaka: “The X-Pression brand is one of our three major brands in Nigeria and is doing very well in their respective categories. X-Pression started in Nigeria about 25years ago with the launch of X-Pression Ultra Braid which shut the X-Pression brand to the top as the best braid in the whole world. The X-Pression brand today boasts of many popular product types including braids, wigs and weaves. The brand as a company has not always been about making money but about producing good quality, trendy and innovative products to satisfy African women. We have over the years observed that women who wear braids are faced with lots of challenges which sometimes stop them from enjoying their braid. We are proud to announce to you the launch of a new braid product which sums up all challenges women face with braids today. The new X-Pression RUWA BRAID has all features to solve problems of braid itching to smelling braids and more.”

Mrs Funke Giwa-Ajose, CEO of Funky Signatures, showing how RUWA BRAID feels in water Photo: X-Pression

Mrs Omolewa Oseni in her Key Note address disclosed that: “X-Pression brand of hair extensions have always been at the forefront when it comes to creating high-quality and innovative hair extensions in order to satisfy the increasing yearnings of hair extension users in Nigeria. This has been one of the core vibes of Solpia Nigeria Limited, manufacturers of the X-Pression brand since its debut about 25years ago. We are here to unveil to you a new braid product, the solution to the challenges faced by women who wear braids; some of it is the long drying time of their braided extensions. You will agree with me that the issue of getting home without the wetness of our hair extensions is one of the major dilemmas many women have had all these years. Well, we have good news about this new product. With the new RUWA BRAID extension, all it takes is a maximum of 45minutes for your braids to dry completely after a hot-water-set hairdo. This means you can go directly from the salon to an event or an appointment without bothering about the discomfort of the resultant wet dress from your wet braids.”

Mrs Funke Giwa-Ajose showing off how RUBA BRAID curls after the hot-water-set Photo: X-Pression

The new X-Pression RUWA BRAID is water-repellent and does not absorb water like other braids in the market. Another interesting feature is that it is light in weight compared to other braids. For those who love bulky braid styles, this is good news for you as you can wear as many packs of X-Pression RUWA BRAID. With the new X-Pression RUWA BRAID, you can always take a shower, wash your braids as often as you like, you can also go swimming with your braids-on, without the fear of a damaged, itchy, smelly braid and rain will no longer be a threat to your braids,” Mrs Omolewa Oseni added.

The National Association of Hairstylists and Cosmetologists (NASHCO) Photo: X-Pression

RUWA in the Hausa language means water and in Swahili, RUWA means beauty. This means that with X-Pression RUWA BRAID, your beauty is guaranteed.

Mrs Grace Ejikeme, Marketing Manager Solpia Nigeria Limited Photo: X-Pression

