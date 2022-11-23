It seems that the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise will resume only after the 2023 general elections

This is because INEC has insisted that resuming the CVR exercise will be realistically, logistically, and legally impossible

According to the commission, it will be impossible to mobilise the manpower for the exercise before the coming polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally reacted to calls for it to resume the suspended Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

Speaking with Channels TV on Tuesday, November 22, Festus Okoye, INEC's national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, stated that it will be “constitutionally and legally impossible” for the commission to resume the CVR before the 2023 polls.

INEC said resuming the CVR before 2023 will be impossible

Source: Original

Concerning the earlier Federal High Court order which directed it to resume the exercise, Okoye claimed that INEC was yet to receive the certified true copies (CTCs) of the verdict.

In his view, the INEC commissioner said it will be very difficult if not impossible for the commission to mobilise the needed number of staff and security personnel for the CVR.

He noted:

“Realistically, it will be next to impossible for the commission to mobilise the necessary resources to go back and start the CVR.

“Second, realistically, it will be next to impossible to mobilise the number of personnel required to carry out the exercise.

“It will also be next to impossible to mobilise the number of security personnel that will be required to continue the CVR.

“Realistically, it will be logistically impossible for the commission to mobilise and go back to the exercise.”

