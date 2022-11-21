Governor El-Rufai has declared that the planned 2023 national census is important for the country to move forward

According to him, it will help in tackling the security challenges bedevilling the country as a whole

Going further, the Kaduna state governor added that it will give an overview of the population as to where they are and who they are

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has backed the planned 2023 national census. According to him, the national census is urgently needed.

The Kaduna state governor insisted that it will the federal and subnational governments to tackle ongoing population and security challenges.

Apart from this, he said it will also provide resources to vulnerable members of society.

The governor spoke on Monday, November 21, at a stakeholders sensitisation summit held by the National Population Commission (NPC) in Kaduna state, Channels TV reports.

He said:

“This census is urgently needed to drive the implementation of the recently launched National Policy on Population for Sustainable Development and other government policies in the state.

“The 2023 census data is greatly needed to assist our resolve to tackle the security challenges bedevilling the country and to give an overview of the population as to where they are and who they are.”

Going further, he expressed confidence that the NPC had the commitment and capacity to deliver a “reliable, credible, acceptable and successful” census to Nigeria.

He added:

“Population data is critical to development planning and any government desirous of achieving development strides needs basic information such as how many people require basic amenities like electric power, water supply, schools, housing, health facilities, education and the like.

“No country relies solely on its estimated population because such estimates ignore the demographics unearthed by census data which are needed for national planning purposes."

