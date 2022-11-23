The British government has vowed to sanction any politician or political group that incites violence during the 2023 election

This was the threat issued by the government on Wednesday, November 23, through its high commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing

During her meeting with the PDP's NWC on Wednesday in Abuja, Laing sued for peace ahead of the polls

Abuja - Catriona Laing, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, held a meeting with the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Channels TV, reports that at the meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday, November 23, Laing appealed for peaceful elections in 2023.

The Briton vowed that the British government will sanction any individual or group who incites violence before and during the coming polls.

The foreign government is famous for supporting free, fair, and credible elections in Nigeria.

2023 polls: UK govt assures it won't interfere in Nigeria's election

The United Kingdom on Thursday, September 22, assured Nigerians that it would not interfere with the country's forthcoming general elections.

Speaking with journalists in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi state's capital city, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, confirmed that the British government will remain neutral all through events that will lead up to the election and the poll itself.

Flanked by her host, the governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Bagudu, at the event held at the Abdulsalami Abubakar Press Centre in Government House, Birnin Kebbi, Laing said the British government is only concerned about a free and fair election that would lead to a swift transition of power in 2023.

Democracy in parts of Africa

Laing also noted that the UK government has continuously cherished democracy and democratic norms in countries around the world.

She said while democracy has been truncated in some African nations as a result of military intervention, the UK government is ever ready to cooperate and give support where necessary to whoever emerges victorious at the 2023 polls.

