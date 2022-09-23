Nigerians have been assured that there would be no form of interference from the British government in the 2023 general elections

This was made clear by the British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing, in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi state's capital

According to Laing, the UK government is ready to cooperate and give support, where necessary, to whoever emerges victorious at the polls

The United Kingdom on Thursday, September 22, assured Nigerians that it would not interfere with the country's forthcoming general elections.

Speaking with journalists in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi state's capital city, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, confirmed that the British government will remain neutral all through events that will lead up to the election and the poll itself.

The British High Commissioner has promised that the United Kingdom will not interfere in Nigeria's election. Photo: The Guardian

Source: Facebook

Flanked by her host, the governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Bagudu, at the event held at the Abdulsalami Abubakar Press Centre in Government House, Birnin Kebbi, Laing said the British government is only concerned about a free and fair election that would lead to a swift transition of power in 2023.

Democracy in parts of Africa

Leadership reports that Laing also noted that the UK government has continuously cherished democracy and democratic norms in countries around the world.

She said while democracy has been truncated in some African nations as a result of military intervention, the UK government is ever ready to cooperate and give support where necessary to whoever emerges victorious at the 2023 polls.

Further ranking Nigeria as the largest democratic nation on the African continent, the British High Commissioner emphasised that the outcome of the 2023 general election would have an impact on Africa, the commonwealth and the entire world.

