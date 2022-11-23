Peter Obi's supporters continue to go the extra mile in showing their love and support for the Labour Party presidential candidate

Twin brothers based in Abuja have gone viral after posing for a photo on their birthday with branded Labour Party t-shirts

Interestingly, their names are Peter and Paul and their birthday coincided with that of Music group, P-Square who are also 'OBIdients'

Twitter - Peter and Paul, twin brothers based in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja celebrated their birthday on Friday, November 18 with a photo rocking branded Labour Party (LP) T-shirts.

Coincidentally, the duo share the same birthday date with Nigerian music duo consisting of the twin brothers Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye.

Peter Obi's supporters regularly show their passion about Labour Party.

The graduates of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria are known in Abuja circles for their ardent support for the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Nigerians on Twitter celebrate 'OBIdient' Twins on their birthday

Many 'OBIdients' on Twitter wished them well on their birthday and thanked them for their support for the movement.

Daniel A Jonah wrote:

“Happy birthday guys. May God continue to bless your hustles. Above all, may Obi be in office as CNC by your next birthday.”

Atama DB wrote:

“Happy birthday dear comrades. May you celebrate your next birthday with Peter Obi and Datti as your president and vice president.”

Uchenna Ezekiel wrote:

“Happy Birthday to our dearest Obi-dients bros. May this new year of yours usher in for us Peter Obi as new Nigerian president.”

Peter Obi celebrates P-Square on their birthday

On the same day, Obi joined other Nigerians in celebrating P-Square as they marked their birthday.

The Labour Party presidential candidate wrote on Twitter:

“My dear @rudeboypsquare and @PeterPsquare of the Psquare Fame, I wish you more blessings as you celebrate your birthday today. Thank you for lending your voice to the OBIdient movement. Our labours will never be in vain. Happy Birthday Psquare!”

2023: Fresh graduate trends on social media after wearing LP branded T-shirt

Recall that a fresh graduate, George Benedict Leo, trended on social media for wearing a branded Labour Party T-shirt in support of Peter Obi and Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

The male graduate who was celebrating with his classmates wore a T-shirt with the words: 'Obidiently a graduate, ready to be Yus-ful.'

His action attracted comments from his followers on Twitter, with many hailing him for sticking to his political beliefs.

2023: LP says suffering Nigerians are their political structures

Meanwhile, the national chairman of the LP, Hon. Julius Abure recently called on Nigerians to ignore insinuations that the party has no structure to win the 2023 presidential election, adding that the suffering Nigerians are the LP’s structures.

Abure stated this at a northwest one day mobilisation, sensitisation program with national officers in Kaduna state.

Represented by the national secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouq, the national chairman said the program is aimed at sensitising and mobilising more supporters to ensure they go to the polls against all odds for the success of LP and the Obi/Datti project.

