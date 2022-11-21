Contrary to an unsubstantiated report being vigorously promoted in some online media,

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Access Bank Plc has not launched any Bitcoin bank or introduced a cryptocurrency product.

The management of Access Bank dissociates itself from this report and any other one of its

kind.

From the original article which is posted on a cloned website, it can be seen that the

photographs of the Managing Director of Access Bank, Mr Roosevelt Ogbonna, which were

attached to the false story, were illicitly downloaded from Access Bank’s social media pages.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Access Bank Disowns Fake News Report on Cryptocurrency Bank

Source: Facebook

The images were then manipulated to fit the misleading narrative being promoted in the

bogus article.

The quotes also attributed to Mr Ogbonna in the contrived interview are also completely

false.

For the record, at no time has Mr Ogbonna granted any interview on the subject of a Bitcoin

bank or made any statement on the subject of any cryptocurrency business.

Meanwhile, we are cooperating with the authorities to investigate the source of this

libellous report with the hope that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Access Bank continues to maintain its absolute commitment to excellent practices in

accordance with the laws of Nigeria.

The board, management and staff remain committed to transparency, outstanding

corporate governance, and the promotion of global best practices for the good of our

customers and all stakeholders.

Source: Legit.ng