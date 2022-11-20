President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike for his infrastructural strive throughout his tenure.

Buhari while speaking on Friday, November 18, at the inauguration of the Nabo Graham Douglas campus of the Nigerian Law School in Rumueme, Port Harcourt said that history will be kind to Wike.

Represented by the Attorney General of the Federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, the president affirmed Wike's commitment to supporting legal education in the country.

Also describing the newly constructed law school in Rivers state as a 'grand wonder', President Buhari confirmed that the project is an abiding testament to Wike's commitment to the promotion of law and development in Rivers state.

His words:

"Wike’s dedication to these projects is better appreciated from the viewpoint of his being an unrelenting advocate of true federalism in Nigeria.

“Indeed, our dear nation needs more of such unifying efforts; It is in recognition of the foregoing that my administration discarded political considerations and acknowledged excellence by conferring Gov.Wike with the Nigerian Excellence Award in public service.

“Your excellency, you have indeed immortalised yourself, and history will be kind to you."

Source: Legit.ng