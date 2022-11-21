There are claims that the PDP G-5 did not achieve one of its major goals during a visit to Lagos on Sunday, November 20

According to Dele Momodu, Lagosians walked out from a rally organised by some PDP members who are loyal to the G-5

It was gathered that the rally was intended to sway residents in the state not to vote for Atiku Abubakar and the PDP's gubernatorial candidate, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran

Lagos - Dele Momodu, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday, November 20, released a video of Lagosians walking out of a rally said to have been organised by some members of the opposition party.

It was gathered that the party members working with the PDP G-5 (Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Okezie Ikpeazu) want Lagosians not to vote for Atiku Abubakar and Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (aka Jandor) during the 2023 general elections.

Lagosians were said to be hailing Atiku and promising to vote for him in 2023 (Photo: @atiku)

However, contrary to the plan and expectations, residents in the southwest state were said to have declined the call and walked out of the rally venue.

Speaking on what transpired, Momodu, the Ovation Magazine publisher, wrote on Instagram:

"The G5 was humiliated today in Lagos when addressing the party people not to vote Atiku and Jandor in the coming elections, they were disgraced with their dollars, Lagos no be Rivers.

"We are ready to win lagos State. All Lagos state voters ready to vote Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor..."

But a social media subscriber who goes by the name tajofficial001 on the platform alleged that Momodu only released an isolated clip of what really happened and intend to use it to deceive gullible persons.

According to the subscriber, this is one of the strategies used to discredit support for the PDP G-5.

He wrote:

"And gullible ones will believe your caption. It's obvious that your narrative of the event is based on lie.

"You posted an isolated video of people leaving the venue, and someone trying to tell gullible people why they are leaving, sharp mind will know it's just one of your caucus strategies to discredit support for the G5. Daddy abeg post full video of the event sir."

