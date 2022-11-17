While other political parties in the polity are busy working to ensure they record a landslide victory in teh forthcoming elections, Nigeria's main opposition party is lagging behind

This is as the internal crisis within the opposition Peoples Democratic Party has continued to influence the choice of some chieftains defecting to other parties in the polity

Recent is the defection of the former NLC chairman in Rivers state, Elder Friday Baridoo, who dumped the PDP and joined the SDP

The crisis in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party has continued to affect teh party's chances in the forthcoming general elections.

This is as major stakeholders o the party have defected to other parties in recent times, a development that might threaten the chances of Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election.

Senator Magnus Ngei Abe received the former NLC chairman and an elder, who dumped the PDP for the SDP. Photo credit: Senator Magnus Ngei Abe

Source: Facebook

In the buildup of the polls, Senator Magnus Abe, a former chieftain of the ruling has announced All Progressives Congress (APC), and now a chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has received a new member into its fold.

On Thursday, November 17, the governorship hopeful took to his Facebook page to confirm the move in a post accompanied by pictures.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Abe wrote:

"Yesterday, we received Professor Franklin Tanee and Elder Friday Baridoo (former NLC Chairman Rivers State), both from Ward 7 (Bangha) Community in Khana LGA, Rivers State.

"They both defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), into the Social Democratic Party (SDP); a party of progressive."

2023: Prominent guber candidate takes campaign to the church, photos, details emerge

Senator Magnus Abe, Gubernatorial Candidate of Rivers people on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), on Sunday, November 6, worshiped with the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, in Port Harcourt, during their 2022 Thanksgiving Adoption Service.

Senator Abe, honoured to speak at the church gathering, reminded the audience why the message of inclusion, which is the bedrock of his vision for the state, should not only be preached but practically demonstrated.

He recalled that he had experienced the service and worship of the Cherubim church many years ago when he worshiped with one of his friends in the Church at Ogbunabali, Rivers Mirror reported.

Rivers APC crisis heightens as Senator Magnus Abe dumps party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls that the crisis in the Rivers APC made Senator Magnus Abe dump the party.

The former lawmaker made his decision known on Wednesday, July 20, via a statement issued by his spokesperson, Parry Benson. Senator Abe, however, noted his undoubted loyalty to the party's presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that he will remain loyal and supportive of his course to becoming the president of Nigeria in 2023.

Abe went on to pick the governorship ticket of the SDP in Rivers state.

Source: Legit.ng