Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, has said he now avoids reading social media so that he would not have high blood pressure

The APC presidential candidate said that many people abuse him on social media, and this gets him angry a lot

The former governor of Lagos state said he avoids social media comments because of his anger issue

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has disclosed that he avoided reading social media because of high blood pressure.

The presidential hopeful said he decided to take up the decision because he has anger issues.

Bola Tinubu reveals how he manages high blood pressure Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Tinubu said in a viral video that Nigerians on social media abused a lot and this is why he stays away from it.

His statement reads in part:

"I don't read social media anymore. They abused the hell out of me. If I read it, I get high blood pressure, and I get angry. I don't read it. If I need to hear anything, my children or any of my workers will tell this one said this, if I am tired, I will tell them to forget it."

Latest about Bola Tinubu's health, APC

Elections in Nigeria always come with social media backlashes as supporters of other parties are used to abusing candidates of other political parties.

This is the dilemma of the APC presidential flagbearers who had faced lots of social media backlashes from contesting the ruling party's primaries till resent.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is popularly referred to as Jagaban, is a man of many parts. He has been in active politics in Nigeria for many years now.

See the video below:

