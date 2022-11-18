The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has tackled the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Wike accused Atiku of hypocrisy after the PDP flagbearer accused President Buhari of making lopsided appointments

The Rivers state governor said Atiku has no moral justification to criticise the president about lopsided appointment until he ensures that there is equity in his party, the PDP

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has accused the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, of hypocrisy after the latter criticised President Muhammadu Buhari's appointments.

Atiku had tackled the president, alleging the his appointment of security chiefs was lopsided and skewed in favour of the north.

Governor Wike accused PDP presidential candidate Atiku of hypocrisy for criticising Buhari's appointments. Photo credits: Femi Adesina, Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, Atiku Abubakar

You have no moral basis to criticise Buhari, Wike tells Atiku

Commenting on Thursday, November 17, Governor Wike accused Atiku of hypocrisy, saying the PDP flagbearer has no moral basis to criticise President Buhari over the alleged lopsided appointment of security chiefs.

The Rivers state governor said Atiku should first ensure there is equity in his party, the PDP, before faulting the President over a similar issue.

He spoke when he led Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, to inaugurate the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover in Port Harcourt, Rivers state on Thursday.

“Some people now are criticising Buhari for appointing all the service chiefs from the North. Why did they not challenge Buhari since? Election has come and they are talking. Who is fooling who?

“All these past seven years, you couldn’t challenge Buhari for doing that and now election has come and you want to win our hearts. We know ourselves. Nobody can fool anybody.

“Some people say they would form a government of national unity. It is not talking, start now to implement it," The Nation quoted Wike as saying.

PDP crisis: The north versus the south

Legit.ng recalls that the G5 governors, led by Wike, have been demanding the resignation of PDP national chairman Iyorchia Ayu.

Their argument is that it is unjust for the PDP's presidential candidate and the national chairman to come from the same region.

Atiku and Ayu are both from the northern region.

“What we seek is equity, fairness and justice. It is not personal to us. There is nothing anybody can give me now. With what God has done for me, why should I be afraid to speak the truth? I will continue to speak the truth," Governor Wike said on Thursday.

2023 presidency: Wike says party affiliation, ethnicity or religion will not determine winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Wike said party affiliation, ethnicity or religion will not determine the February 25, 2023 presidential election in Rivers state.

The Rivers state governor said this on Wednesday, November 16, when former Edo state governor Adams Oshiomhole inaugurated a flyover located in Rumueprikon, his country home in Obio-Akpor local government area, Port Harcourt.

He also listed equity, justice and fairness as the conditions for a truce between the leadership of his PDP and the aggrieved Group of Five (G5) governors.

